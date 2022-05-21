Swansea City finished 15th under forward thinking boss Russell Martin in the 2021/22 Championship season, and fans are hopeful of a play-off push next time round.

And so a busy summer transfer window awaits for the Jacks as Martin looks to offload the players left to him by Steve Cooper, and build a squad technically able to play his style of football.

While there are some obvious departures on the cards, there were also some bright sparks under Martin who may attract interest from elsewhere.

With Martin having said already that the Swans must sell players to bring players in, there might be a few unwanted exits this summer, so let’s go over some of the players that might be leaving in this window….

Ryan Bennett

Bennett was a teammate of Martin’s at Norwich for many seasons, and was brought in as a marquee signing by Cooper when the Swans were relegated from the Premier League.

Ever since Martin has come in however, the centre-back has found game time a little lacking under his former defensive partner.

This is mostly due to the nature of Martin’s style of play, and Bennett’s old-school play style doesn’t fit into it.

Bennett may be one that Martin looks to offload this summer as to give him some added fundng to bolster the side in other areas.

Jordon Garrick

While a figure who has been around a while and came through the youth ranks down SA1, at age 23, he’s found first team chances hard to come by and has been loaned out twice in as many seasons.

Garrick has performed well this year at Plymouth Argyle, and is loved by supporters down there, but when he comes back to his parent club, his position won’t be much different than it was a year ago, if not worse.

With Olivier Ntcham, Jamie Paterson, Joel Piroe, and if he continues his loan-spell, Hannes Wolf, in front of him in the pecking order, unless he wants to play in a more unnatural right wing-back position, he might be out of luck.

At his age the need for first-team football is a fair one, because no-one wants their career to stagnate just waiting for a breakthrough.

Therefore, it might be time for some hard discussions when he returns from his loan spell this Summer.

Liam Cullen

Another one similar to Garrick, this one.

Cullen spent part of last season on loan at Lincoln City alongside Swansea teammate Morgan Whittaker, but didn’t really impressed during his spell there.

Cullen also struggled to impress in the first half of this season, hence the reason he was loaned to League One.

With 51 senior league appearances under his belt, he’s only scored three goals, which isn’t a stellar record for a striker.

And at the age of 23, with his form not seeming to be turning around at Swansea, it might be time to move on to greener pastures, where he could find a new lease of life to rejuvenate his career.