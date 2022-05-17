Barnsley finished a miserable campaign with a 4-0 defeat against West Brom at The Hawthorns earlier this month.

Markus Schopp was brought in during the summer to build on the previous season’s 5th place finish. However, after one win in 16 games he was soon replaced by Poya Asbaghi.

Asbaghi took over with Barnsley in the relegation zone and, despite a brief successful period in February by winning three out of four games, was ultimately unable to save them from relegation as they finished bottom of the final league table.

Asbaghi has now left the club and the club will be hopeful of appointing a replacement soon.

With a summer rebuild on the cards, we look at three players that Barnsley should consider selling in the summer window….

Cauley Woodrow

Woodrow has been a mainstay in the Barnsley team since he signed permanently in January 2019, following a previous loan spell.

In the four seasons he has been at the club, the previous season he has played the least minutes. This has been due to poor form and also due to him undergoing knee surgery in December, which only saw Woodrow return to the team in April.

Woodrow has proven himself at Championship level with 27 goals between 2019 and 2021, combined with the recent relegation to League One, it would make perfect sense for the club to cash in on Woodrow.

Also, Barnsley have an adequate replacement in Carlton Morris in the event that Woodrow is sold.

Michal Helik

The Polish international signed for Barnsley in the summer transfer window of 2020, and was voted Player of the Season after his first campaign in English football.

Like many of Barnsley’s star players, Helik struggled with injury during this campaign. He suffered an ankle injury in training at the beginning of April and didn’t return to the side after that.

Helik needs to be playing in the top leagues for a better chance of being selected for the World Cup this winter, so he may not think playing in League One will be good for his chances of selection, and the Tykes may cash in while his stock is relatively high.

Callum Styles

Callum Styles signed for Barnsley at just 18 years of age, following some impressive performances at former club Bury FC.

Since then, Styles has gradually built up his playing time season by season until the point where he is the first name on the team sheet for Barnsley and always gives his all.

His versatility makes him very attractive to possible buyers, having played at left-wing back, right wing-back, centre midfield and just behind the striker throughout the season.

The recently-capped Hungarian international may believe he is better than League One level and has proved that over recent seasons.

Barnsley will have to cut their costs following relegation so it may be worth cashing in on all three of these players.