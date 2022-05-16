WalesOnline believes Harry Darling has alluded to the fact he may be staying at MK Dons next season in a social media post.

The talented ball-playing centre-back has been linked with Swansea City since the turn of the year, with the Welsh club on the lookout for a defender in the mould of Darling.

Liam Manning’s side lost out to Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off semi-final, but that has not seemed to make Darling push for a move to a higher level despite the interest.

In a post on Twitter this week, the former Cambridge United man suggested he would still be at the Dons for the foreseeable future.

He posted:

What a season it’s been! Disappointing way to end it but I want to thank all the fans for their continued support. See you all next season 🤍 pic.twitter.com/xbScvbm2e4 — Harry (@HarryDarling10) May 11, 2022

Is Darling the answer to Swansea City’s centre-back woes?

The Dons defender made 49 appearances last season, scoring ten times and assisting once, meaning that it is not just his defensive attributes that will boost Russell Martin’s side if they are to go in for the player.

Darling has been praised for his competency in possession, and he would bring a calmness to the Swans’ back-line, which would be beneficial to their current style of play.

However, a concern for Martin may be that Darling, at the age of 22, has never played above League One, so there are no guarantees he would immediately look comfortable in the Championship.

The Swans need a player who can come in and hit the ground running early on next season as they attempt to get back into the Premier League after four years away from the top flight.

Expect Swansea City to dip into the transfer market wisely this summer – they’ve made good, albeit slow progress under Martin and they’ll be looking to keep that progression ticking along at a steady rate.