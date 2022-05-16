Sheffield Wednesday right-back Jack Hunt has implied in an online post that he could be moving on from the Owls this summer, according to Yorkshire Live.

Hunt’s contract expires in June, but the club do have an option to extend his deal by an extra year.

The 31-year-old has made 46 appearances during the last campaign, scoring twice and recording seven assists as the Owls lost out to Sunderland in the League One play-offs.

Wednesday will no doubt be looking to bolster their squad this summer ahead of another season in League One, and many of the decisions on contracts may depend on the future of manager Darren Moore, who is expected to remain at the club despite failing to get promoted.

The post on Hunt’s Instagram, which has led to the speculation over his future at Hillsborough, seemed like a goodbye message to the Wednesday fans

He posted:

Moving on, or a message of consolidation?

From the message Hunt put on his social media page, it does seem to suggest that his time on Wednesday is likely coming to an end when his contract expires.

Moore will be hoping to move some of the older and better-paid members of the squad during the transfer window, so Hunt looks like he may be one to depart.

This means that the Owls will be looking to bring in another right-sided defender in the summer, as they hope to regain their place in the Championship after the disappointment of the playoff semi-final loss.

Hunt has not only brought great experience to this Wednesday side, but also great quality. He’s arguably out-performed how many expected him to this season, and should he leave then expect him to be an in-demand name.