AFC Wimbledon suffered relegation last month, after winning just six games all season to finish 23rd in League One.

Having recently announced Mark Bowen will not be returning after just seven games in charge, former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has now taken the reigns.

Wimbledon have a strong source of young talent coming through their ranks who the new boss may need to offload in order to fund a promotion charge.

Here we look at three players AFC Wimbledon should look to sell in the summer transfer window…

Jack Rudoni

Rudoni has come through the Wimbledon academy as is set to go higher up the pyramid this summer. He finished the campaign as the Dons’ top scorer with 12 goals and seven assists from midfield. The 20-year-old has now made over 100 appearances for the Dons across three seasons in League One.

Rudoni now has just one year left on his current deal and with bids rejected for him in January, it is likely the Dons will cash in this summer for their man. This youngster is quite simply too good for League Two and deserves a Championship move.

Ayoub Assal

Another Wimbledon academy graduate who has made his name this year as one of the brightest EFL talents. At just 20, Assal has been terrorising defenders with his raw pace and passion. Netting ten times with three assists in his first full season show the levels he is already hitting.

Assal signed a three-year-deal in 2021 keeping him in South London till 2024. However, with the Dons’ relegation confirmed and Assal stating he has desires to play higher, he may look to force a move back to League One or the Championship. If the Dons want to maximise Assal’s fee, they should look to offload him this summer.

Alex Woodyard

Wimbledon’s club captain and midfield enforcer could be off in the summer. The 29-year-old has been vital to the Dons over the past two seasons, providing a tough edge in the middle but also a calmness which is often needed.

Woodyard signed back in 2020 and has played under four different managers since then making over 75 appearances. Demonstrating his ability in a poor Wimbledon side, other League One clubs might look to bring him in, and the Dons may have to let their man go with just a year left on his current deal.