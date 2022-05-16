Bradford City have moved quickly to land released Southampton goalkeeper Harry Lewis according to the Daily Mail’s Joe Bernstein.

Bernstein said that Southampton are letting Lewis leave the club and this has paved the way to a Bradford City deal.

To that end, the Bantams have moved to land Lewis on a free transfer deal where he is reunited with former manager Mark Hughes.

Lewis leaves Saints for West Yorkshire…

Harry Lewis was snapped up by Southampton in 2015 from Shrewsbury Town’s youth set-up.

The rated youngster was initially signed for Southampton’s own youth sides and he made himself at home there.

He moved up the age groups at the Saints, making 41 appearances (74 goals conceded/eight clean sheets) for Southampton’s B side.

Lewis has also tasted time out on loan with a season spent in Scotland’s Championship with Dundee United. Here he made 29 appearances, conceding 36 times and keeping eight clean sheets.

Southampton’s loss is Bradford City’s gain with 24-year-old Lewis signing a two-year deal with the Bantams.

Thoughts?

Bradford City have already sold around 13,000 season tickets ahead of their 2022/23 League Two campaign.

That campaign doesn’t kick off until this August, giving Hughes three months to build a side in his own image.

That seems to have started already with his capture of Lewis from Southampton.

The 24-year-old Lewis has proven to be a dependable keeper and he will head to Bradford City with a degree of experience.

He’s featured three times over his career for the Saints’ first-team, but none since 2017. Additionally, he has made the bench four times in this season’s Premier League.

Bradford City placed their faith in on-loan Portsmouth man Alex Bass last season. Hughes might be considering Harry Lewis for that role.