Wigan Athletic are interested in reuniting with former midfielder Sam Morsy, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon.

Ipswich Town recruited Morsy from Middlesbrough as part of their eye-catching summer recruitment drive last summer.

Since then, he has become a mainstay in Kieran McKenna’s side, donning the captain’s armband for much of the season. However, it has now been reported by Morsy’s former side Wigan Athletic are eyeing a reunion with the Egyptian midfielder.

The Sun reporter Nixon has said the Ipswich Town ace is wanted back by the Latics as they gear up for a return to the Championship.

Leam Richardson’s men returned to the Championship as League One winners this season, but they will not be ready to rest on their laurels and will be keen to strengthen where possible.

Links with a move for Morsy suggest just that given the success of his previous stint at the DW Stadium, and he remains a player capable of playing above the third tier.

Four-and-a-half years with the Latics…

Morsy joined Wigan Athletic in January 2016 following a starring stint with Chesterfield.

Across his time at the DW Stadium, Morsy made 164 appearances across all competitions for the club. In the process, he chipped in with nine goals and eight assists, starring in defensive midfield for the Latics.

His quality has been apparent with Ipswich Town too, chipping in with three goals and five assists in 38 outings for the Tractor Boys.