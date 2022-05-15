Rangers are looking at a summer deal for Bolton Wanderers forward Oladapo Afolayan, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon.

Bolton Wanderers recruited Afolayan on a permanent basis last summer following his successful spell on loan with the Trotters.

The 24-year-old signed on a free transfer after his departure from West Ham United and it’s safe to say he impressed in his first full campaign with the club. Afolayan managed 14 goals and eight assists across all competitions, featuring 51 times.

And now, The Sun journalist Nixon has reported on his Patreon that the Bolton Wanderers star has attracted interest from Rangers ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Europa League finalists are said to be lining up a swoop for Afolayan, with Bolton Wanderers valuing him at £1.5m.

Previous interest…

While Rangers are the latest side mentioned in the chase for Afolayan, his form has already seen him attract interest this summer.

The Bolton News reported last month that Championship title-winners Fulham and Cardiff City were keeping tabs on the versatile forward.

Given the quality of Afolayan’s performances this season, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to Bolton Wanderers that he’s emerging as a target for higher-league clubs this summer.

The former West Ham United academy talent has shown he can star out on the left-wing or in behind the striker as an attacking midfielder. He has operated as a number nine himself too, offering Ian Evatt a valuable attacking versatility.