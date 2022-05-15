Huddersfield Town are weighing up a move for Rotherham United’s midfield standout Ben Wiles, as per The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Huddersfield Town are still vying for promotion to the Premier League after drawing 1-1 with Luton Town in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

However, one side who have already confirmed their status for next season is Rotherham United, securing an automatic promotion spot on the final day of the League One season.

One man who starred for the Millers was midfielder Wiles, and it has now been claimed that Huddersfield Town have taken note of his displays.

The Sun journalist Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that the Terriers are weighing up a summer move for the 23-year-old.

An academy standout…

Since making his way through the Rotherham United youth academy, Wiles has cemented his place in Paul Warne’s first-team and become a popular figure among supporters in the process.

Excluding a brief loan with Frickley Athletic, Wiles has been with the Millers his entire career, and his 2021/22 campaign was arguably his best to date.

Wiles played in 53 games across all competitions for Rotherham United, starting 43 of their 46 League One games on the way to automatic promotion. In the process, he managed 10 goals and seven assists this season, making it his most productive campaign in front of goal by far.

After such a strong season, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see interest in his services arise. However, Warne and co will surely be determined to keep him on board as they gear up for Championship football once again.