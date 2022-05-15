Derby County, Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers are all said to be eyeing Preston North End’s departing winger Tom Barkhuizen, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Derby County, Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers all met different fates at the tail end of the 2021/22 campaign.

While the Trotters remained in League One, the Rams dropped out of the Championship and down to the third tier, with the Millers earning a place in the second tier after finishing 2nd behind League One winners Wigan Athletic

But now, it has been claimed the trio have all identified soon-to-be-available Barkhuizen as a summer target.

Journalist Nixon has reported on Patreon that Derby County, Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers are all targeting the 28-year-old.

Barkhuizen will be available for nothing after Preston North End confirmed he would be departing at the end of his contract. The decision brings an end to his five-and-a-half-year stay at Deepdale, during which he managed 38 goals and 21 assists in 209 outings.

A shrewd addition…

Given the level of experience Barkhuizen has of both the Championship and League One, he could be a smart signing for any of the suitors mentioned.

He has struggled with injuries while with Preston, but his electrifying pace makes him a handful to deal with on the right-hand side.

The Blackpool-born winger, who can also operate as a centre-forward, also enjoyed successful spells with Morecambe (17 goals and 10 assists in 69 games) and Hereford United (12 goals and five assists in 39 games) before ending up with Preston North End.