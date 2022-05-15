Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is set to stay on at Hillsborough despite the Owls’ play-off heartbreak, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Sheffield Wednesday finished 4th in the final League One table under the guiding hand of Darren Moore.

However, they found Alex Neil’s Sunderland side a hard nut to crack over two legs and failed to advance into the upcoming play-off final at Wembley.

48-year-old Moore couldn’t salvage a rotten Championship campaign when he took over the reins at Hillsborough. After a turbulent campaign, the Owls were relegated and spent the 2021/22 campaign under Moore in League One.

Under his management and coaching, Sheffield Wednesday regrouped and had a very solid season despite eventually losing out in the play-offs.

However, despite this disappointment, The Sun man Nixon says that Moore expects to stay on at Sheffield Wednesday for next season.

Thoughts?

Even to the neutral observer, it is plain and clear that Moore has righted a listing Sheffield Wednesday and made them shipshape.

He’s built a solid and cohesive side and has shown that the club can be a challenging force at League One level.

He has the players believing in his ethos and, from the outside, it does seem an ethos based around success.

With all this in mind, it would be strange indeed if Sheffield Wednesday were to be looking at a change of coach and direction.

The Owls are heading in the right direction and fans will obviously be hoping that this continues.

It would be common sense for Sheffield Wednesday’s hierarchy not to rock the boat with any unneeded changes.