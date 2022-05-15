Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan is being eyed by Middlesbrough as his contract at Ewood Park moves closer and closer to expiry, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough both missed out on places in the Championship play-offs and will be preparing for another season of second-tier football this summer.

Rovers’ summer is revolving heavily around out of contract players as it stands. Joe Rothwell will be moving on, but talks have resumed with Ryan Nyambe and club captain Lenihan could stay if some certainty regarding the club’s managerial situation emerges.

But now, it has been claimed a new side has entered the chase for Blackburn Rovers’ Irish star.

The Sun journalist Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough are eyeing Lenihan as a potential addition.

Boro will be determined to strengthen their ranks this summer and make a serious push for promotion during the 2022/23 campaign, with Lenihan identified as someone who can help them do just that.

Rival interest…

Nixon revealed previously that West Brom are also showing an interest in Lenihan ahead of the summer, so Middlesbrough could face a battle for his services.

Not only that, but Premier League relegation candidates Burnley have also been linked with the 28-year-old.

Lenihan has long been one of Blackburn Rovers’ standout defenders and with 219 Championship appearances to his name, the time could come for him to test himself in the Premier League.