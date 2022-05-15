Nottingham Forest, Watford, Fenerbahce and Konyaspor are all looking at Swansea City loan star Cyrus Christie as a potential transfer target, Sky Sports (Transfer Centre live, 14.05.22, 12:30) has claimed.

Swansea City brought Christie to South Wales on a temporary deal in January and the 29-year-old made a good impression with Russell Martin’s side.

So much so that the Swans boss has confirmed his desire to keep the Christie. However, it seems they could have a battle on their hands to secure his services.

According to Sky Sports, Swansea City are ready to offer Christie a permanent deal. But, play-off semi-finalists Nottingham Forest and Championship-bound Watford have also listed him as a potential summer target.

Turkish sides Fenerbahce and Konyaspor are also mentioned as potential suitors ahead of the summer.

Plenty of pedigree…

Christie’s exploits over the second half of the 2021/22 campaign will have thoroughly impressed potential suitors, but he boasts vast experience of Championship football too.

The Coventry City academy graduate has played 265 times in the Championship over the course of his career.

Much of those came with boyhood club Coventry City and Derby County, but he has also spent time at Nottingham Forest (loan), Middlesbrough as well as Fulham and Swansea City (loan).

The right-sided defender is an experienced international too, notching up 29 caps for the Republic of Ireland since making his debut for the country back in November 2014.

Now, with his Fulham deal up this summer and interest arising, it remains to be seen who wins the race for Christie’s services.