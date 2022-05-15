Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall will stay at the City Ground if they earn promotion to the Premier League, according to The Sun.

Nottingham Forest are in a play-off fight for Premier League promotion. They won the first leg of their two-legged play-off semi 2-1 against Sheffield United.

One of the stars of Forest’s side has been centre-back Worrall. With his form has come admiring glances though, and Premier League side Leicester City are the latest club cited with an interest in him.

The Sun state that Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are ‘checking on‘ Worrall as his stock continues to rise.

However, despite the fresh interest, there is hope of him staying at the City Ground. It is added that Worrall ‘is likely to stay’ if Forest make it through the play-offs and to the Premier League.

Thoughts?

The old cliche goes that games are won by attacking but championships won by defences.

Leicester City’s defence has been porous at times this season in a Premier League campaign that is drawing to a close.

Worrall has been part of a Nottingham Forest defence that has only allowed a miserly 40 goals this season. That’s the second-best in the Championship, and he has played a vital role in that.

The centre-back has appeared in 40 of Forest’s games this season, taking him to a total of 168 appearances at Championship level.

He would easily transition into a Premier League side like Leicester City but Nottingham Forest fans will be hoping for promotion and him staying with the club.