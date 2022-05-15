Fulham and Leeds United are among the sides eyeing up a move for Derby County star Tom Lawrence ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been reported.

Derby County have been condemned to League One football next season and with a number of players out of contract, it looks set to be another hectic summer at Pride Park.

Star man Lawrence is among those to see their deal expire this summer, and the Welsh international isn’t without his suitors heading into the summer.

The Daily Mail has said a whole host of Premier League sides are keen on the 28-year-old as he ‘prepares to depart’ for nothing.

Championship champions Fulham, automatic promotion winners Bournemouth and already relegated Norwich City and Watford are said to be keen. Relegation candidates Leeds United, Everton and Burnley are also mentioned, as are Belgian Jupiler Pro League outfit Anderlecht.

A starring role…

Lawrence has thoroughly impressed as Derby County captain this season, standing out in the Rams’ fight for safety.

The Wrexham -born forward managed 11 goals and five assists in 38 games for Wayne Rooney’s side. His contributions take him to 37 goals and 25 assists in 185 games since arriving from Ipswich Town back in August 2017.

However, despite the vital role he has played, a summer exit could be on the cards.

It is said that he holds ambitions of breaking back into the Wales squad, with his last outing for his country coming in March 2021.