According to The Sun, Fulham are moving closer to completing a deal for Oldham Athletic starlet Damon Park.

Fulham were runaway winners of this season’s Sky Bet Championship title. They looked nailed on to be so from early on in the campaign.

Thoughts at Craven Cottage will now turn to a summer of restructuring and rebuilding for the task ahead.

Part of that restructuring, according to The Sun, is tying up a deal for Oldham Athletic’s rated youngster Damon Park.

Trusted journalist Alan Nixon writes that Marco Silva’s side ‘have stepped in‘ and agreed on a deal with the Latics over Park’s move to the capital.

This agreement centres around a basic £150,000 fee for the 16-year-old with further performance and appearance fees linked in.

Park came up through the youth system at Oldham Athletic, but he now looks set to depart in his first big move.

Thoughts?

Fulham have lost their own home-grown starlet in Fabio Carvalho. Liverpool look set to confirm this move in the near future.

Nixon says that Fulham are looking at a move for youngster Park with a view to him being one for the future.

The Cottagers do have previous in being able to develop and blood exciting young talent. Evidence of this approach can be seen in the recent blooming of Carvalho and – of course – Harvey Elliott.

It’s an approach that has worked for Fulham and one that could do again given their previous successes.

Oldham Athletic’s relegation out of the Football League is likely a reason behind the swift termination of this deal.

It could be a very good deal indeed for a Fulham outfit looking to be a more permanent fixture in the Premier League after recent yo-yo years.