Watford winger Joseph Hungbo is among the players being looked at by League Two side Newport County, The72 has been told.

Hungbo, 22, has been making a good impression since joining Ross County on loan from Watford last summer.

Operating on either the left or right-hand side, but mainly on the right, the former Crystal Palace youngster has managed six goals and four assists in 33 outings for the Staggies this campaign.

And now, The72 has been informed that Newport County are looking at Hungbo.

Club scouts were recently in attendance to watch the in-form winger in action. We have also been told Hungbo’s fellow Ross County loan man Jake Vokins and 25-year-old ace Regan Charles-Cook were also looked at by the Exiles.

Vokins, 22, is currently on the books with Southampton and operates as a left-back. Charles-Cook, who mainly plays as a left-winger, moved to Dingwall in 2020 following his departure from League One side Gillingham.

The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal reported last summer that Hungbo had penned an extended deal with Watford until 2024 upon his loan move to Ross County.

Hungbo has been picking up valuable senior experience this season, but he also has a handful of first-team appearances for Watford to his name.

Overall, the current Ross County loan man has played eight times for the Hornets, with five outings coming during the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Newport County will be looking to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window. James Rowberry guided the Exiles to an 11th place finish last season and will hold hope of moving up the League Two table.