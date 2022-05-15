West Brom boss Steve Bruce is set to raid former club Newcastle United in order to bring Karl Darlow to The Hawthorns, according to The Sun.

West Brom were expected to be amongst the frontrunners for promotion from the Championship in the season just gone.

However, indifferent form and inconsistency were the Baggies’ undoing and they finished 10th in the table.

Bruce wants a familiar face…

With Sam Johnstone looking set to leave, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon says that West Brom have identified a replacement.

It is said that Newcastle United stopper Darlow is on Bruce’s radar, but it could depend on whether or not the Magpies sign a new goalkeeper.

However, Nixon does add some colour to this scenario by saying that Darlow ‘is wanted’ by Bruce as he looks to improve on a poor campaign last time out.

Nixon also adds that Darlow is “on the list” of names that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is looking to move on.

Thoughts?

If, as expected, West Brom lose Johnstone in the summer, then a solid replacement would be needed. Darlow fits that remit.

The 31-year-old has proved that he is up to the job when he’s appeared regularly between the sticks for the Magpies.

Across his Newcastle United career, Darlow has racked up 99 appearances, conceding 135 goals and keeping 25 clean sheets.

52 of those appearances, including eight this season, have been in the Premier League. The bulk of his career games (140) have been in the Championship.

A drop down to English football’s second-tier competition might be something that Darlow would consider given the lack of regular game time at St. James’ Park.

Snapping up the Newcastle United star on a season-long loan would be ideal summer business for Steve Bruce and West Brom.