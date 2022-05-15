Nottingham Forest travelled to Bramall Lane yesterday to face Sheffield United in the first leg of their play-off semi-final bout, with Forest eventually winning 2-1.

It was Steve Cooper’s side who took an early lead, with Jack Colback (10′) putting Forest in front, and that was how the score looked at the break.

Brennan Johnson (70′) continued his red-hot form with his 17th goal of the season to give Forest a 2-0 advantage.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side refused to give in and midfielder Sander Berge (91′) pulled a late one back for the Blades.

This 2-1 scoreline sets things up nicely for next Tuesday when Nottingham Forest host the return leg at the City Ground.

With that decider to come, here are three Forest players who stood out in this 2-1 victory over a good Sheffield United side.

Sam Surridge – WhoScored rating 7.7

Striker Surridge only played 77 minutes of the game but walked away with the highest rating of the match. His efforts against Sheffield United included a clearance off the line. Whilst not heavily involved in the game – he completed just seven passes – he did create two chances from key passes.

Brennan Johnson – WhoScored rating 7.6

The 20-year-old Johnson was well worth his goal against Sheffield United. He was busy all game long, fashioning the space to take six shots at goal – three of these on target. He also completed 14 passes with one of these a chance-creating key pass. Furthermore, he went at Sheffield United and constantly tested them, attempting six dribbles in the game.

Steve Cook – WhoScored rating 7.2

Cook played in the centre of a Nottingham Forest back three against Sheffield United. He showed his class with three tackles, one interception and a colossal 11 clearances. He also won the only header he contested as he helped keep the Blades at bay.