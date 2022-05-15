Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has revealed to the Bournemouth Echo that he hopes to give Dominic Solanke a new deal.

Despite the details not being transparent, it is thought that Solanke’s current contract runs out at the end of the 2023/24 season, but Parker wants to extend that deal even further to ward off future interest, with Newcastle said to be keen on the forward.

The Cherries striker has had a phenomenal campaign, scoring 30 times in 48 appearances and chipping in with seven assists.

Solanke has been the reliable heartbeat of Bournemouth’s success in the Championship this season, with the Cherries returning to the Premier League after claiming an automatic promotion spot in second place.

Parker stated his intent to make sure Solanke’s long-term future belonged at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, he said:

“Yeah, I’d like to (offer him a new deal), definitely. Dominic Solanke is a top centre forward, in my opinion. He’s a Premier League centre forward.

“I’m glad that he’s going to be playing Premier League football with us because that’s where I believe he deserves to be playing.”

Has Solanke found his level in the Championship?

The Basingstoke-born attacker has only four goals in 63 Premier League outings leading to some wondering whether the Championship is the highest level at which he can perform.

However, Solanke is no longer the inexperienced footballer he once was when breaking through at Liverpool and his first two seasons at the Cherries.

Now 24 and showing a ruthlessness not seen previously in his career, Solanke looks ready to take on defences in the Premier League, having come off a superb season under Parker.

If the Cherries can tie him down to a new deal then it should prove to be a really smart move by the club, who need to start building a Premier League squad around players with Premier League ability.