According to BBC South reporter Andrew Moon, League Two promotion chasers Northampton Town are interested in Michael Jacobs.

Jacobs is set to move on from Pompey with the south coast club not having tabled a new contract offer.

This means that the ex-Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Wolves man becomes a free agent at the end of June.

And now, with a departure looking likely, it has been claimed Northampton Town are keeping tabs on his situation.

League Two promotion hopefuls Northampton Town are interested in signing Michael Jacobs. Danny Cowley has previously mooted offering him a new pay as you play deal at #Pompey. #ntfc — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 14, 2022

Jacobs’ football journey

30-year-old Jacobs started out at Northampton Town, moving through the youth sides and into the first team. As a 20-year-old, he turned down a new deal for the Cobblers and instead signed his first big deal with Derby County.

Further permanent moves followed in January 2014 to Wolves, in July 2015 to Wigan Athletic and a free transfer in September 2020 to Portsmouth.

His time with Portsmouth has seen him rack up eight goals and provide ten assists in 54 games for the club.

24 of those appearances have come in this season’s League One campaign – a campaign where he scored five goals and claimed six assists.

Thoughts?

Rothwell-born Jacobs reportedly not being offered a new deal by Portsmouth indicates his time could be through there. Interest from Northampton Town would see his football journey come full circle and he’d be back where it all started.

The Cobblers finished the regular season on a good run, missing automatic promotion by the most slender of margins to Bristol Rovers.

Jon Brady’s side would be getting a live player, one who comes with games, goals and assists under his belt from last season.

Jacobs has shown that he can handle League One competition and he’d be an asset to the Cobblers should they gain promotion.