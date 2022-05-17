Hull City retained their Championship status as the 2021/2022 season concluded last week with a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest. The Tigers finished 19th in the league, picking up 51 points from 46 games.

New Turkish club owner Acun Ilicali has made it clear there needs to be a huge improvement as he already set ambitious targets to reach the play-offs or promotion in the forthcoming campaign. Unlike previous summer transfer periods under the ownership of the Allam family, Hull City will have a generous transfer budget to bring in reinforcements.

For this to happen realistically, some players will have to move to different ventures to create space in the first team.

Shota Arveladze is expecting a busy recruitment period bringing new players in, but here we look at three players who’s future at Hull looks uncertain…

Andrew Cannon

Midfielder Andrew Cannon joined the club last summer, signing an initial two-year deal, with a club option of a further year.

Cannon made his club debut on the opening day of the season last year after coming on as a substitute away to Preston North End where he scored his only goal for Hull City in a 4-1 win.

He fell out of favour quickly under the previous manager Grant McCann and struggled to replace in-form George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood. With only ten appearances in total, mostly coming from the bench, Cannon engineered a move away to the National League with Stockport County for first-team football. He quickly made his imprint at the club by scoring on his first start in Stockport’s 5-0 win over Crewe Alexandra in the Cheshire Senior Cup. Andrew went on to make a further six appearances before he returned to the MKM stadium.

It is clear that there is a talented, dedicated professional but with in-form players and the club looking to improve in all areas, it will be difficult to work his way back into the first team and a move away from Hull is likely to gain regular first-team football again. It will no doubt free up some space and funds in the ever-growing squad.

George Moncur

George Moncur signed for Hull City last summer on a two-year deal, with a club option of a further year.

Moncur made his club debut in the season’s opening game last year against Preston North End in the 4-1 win for the Tigers. He has only made 14 appearances, once again, most of them coming from the bench.

Every time George has played, he has shown glimpses of real quality. Always trying to make something happen when receiving the ball. The highlight of his season was the incredible performance and assist for Ryan Longman to score against Everton in the FA Cup earlier this year. Unfortunately, he failed to make another appearance for the club and was named an unused substitute in the remaining games of the season.

It looks as though Moncur will have to leave to play regular first-team football.

James Scott

James Scott signed for the Tigers from the Scottish side Motherwell for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

The forward scored three goals in 27 appearances in the 2020/2021 season. James went back to Scotland to join Hibernian on a season-long loan in August 2021.

The 21-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Scottish side whilst scoring his only goal which came last week against Dundee which resulted in a 3-1 loss.

It is fair to say he has had a difficult season with Hibernian after being publicly shamed by the manager who signed him (Jack Ross) about his lack of fitness. Supporters shared their negative comments towards James and even booed him before preparing to come on as a substitute.

One difficult season doesn’t determine a player’s ability. Scott does have bags of potential and at 21 years old, he has a lot to offer on the football pitch.