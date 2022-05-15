Bristol City have made advances to secure the services of Forest Green right-back Kane Wilson according to Bristol Live, despite interest from other Championship clubs.

Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest are also said to be suitors for the League Two Player of the Season, but the Robins are the first side reported to have made their interest concrete.

Wilson’s contract at the Green Devils expires this summer, and it is improbable that the former West Bromwich Albion academy man will be at the New Lawn next season.

FGR also lost their now former manager Rob Edwards to Watford and popular midfielder Ebou Adams to Cardiff City this week, much to the displeasure of owner Dale Vince.

Losing Wilson, who led the League Two assist charts last season with 13 assists, would be another blow as they prepare for their first-ever season in League One.

Can Wilson make the step up to the Championship?

The aggressively attacking wing-back has thrived in a fast-paced Forest Green system under Edwards, and Nigel Pearson is hopeful that he can replicate this for his Robins team.

Pearson has favoured a 3-5-2 formation, which is similar to the one that Wilson found joy playing in at the Green Devils, and his nearest competition in George Tanner was also recruited from a League Two team in Carlisle United last season.

Wilson certainly has the attributes to continue his spectacular form in the Championship, boasting pace and delivery which could challenge defenders at any level.

Defensively Wilson can also hold his own, but playing on the front foot is the way to get the best out of Forest Green’s prize asset as he looks to build on an excellent season.