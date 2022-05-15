Club Brugge are to challenge Fulham and Bournemouth for the signature of highly-rated Rabbi Matondo, as revealed by Pete O’Rourke.

Matondo spent last season on loan with City neighbours Cercle Brugge and has impressed the current Belgian Pro League champions while playing for Dominik Thalhammer’s side.

The two Bruges teams share the Jan Breydel Stadium, so it is no surprise that Club have noticed the Welsh winger’s development while in Belgium.

Alfred Schreuder’s side’s interest comes as a direct challenge to both the Cherries and the Cottagers, who look to add the former Manchester City man to their squad as they prepare for the challenges of the Premier League.

Matondo has scored nine times and assisted twice for the Green and Blacks during his time on loan from Schalke, the most productive season of his career.

The Liverpool-born attacker has spent time in the EFL, having come through Cardiff City’s academy as well as a loan spell with Stoke City during the 2020/21 campaign, only making 11 appearances and scoring once.

Should Matondo continue progress in Belgium or return to England?

With Matondo enjoying the most success of his career, it would seem sensible to stay in Belgium with Club Brugge, who will also play in Europe next season.

A move back to England, whether that is with Bournemouth, Fulham or a club in the Championship, could be beneficial if Matondo has aspirations of featuring in the Premier League.

His spell in the Belgian Pro League may have given the 21-year-old the right qualities to succeed in the English leagues, so now might be the best time for Matondo to make another go at a chance in the EFL.