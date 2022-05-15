According to Mirror reporter David Anderson, Wycombe Wanderers are amongst the sides wanting Brighton youngster Marc Leonard on loan next season.

Brighton’s Marc Leonard is wanted on loan for next season by Wycombe, Utrecht and Brondby. — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) May 13, 2022

However, as Anderson points out, the Chairboys will not have it all their own way. Indeed, they will be in the mix with European sides FC Utrecht and Brondby IF.

Who is Marc Leonard?

The 20-year-old Leonard joined Brighton and Hove Albion from Scottish side Hearts. This was in 2017 and the youngster went into the Seagulls’ Under-18s.

The highly-rated youngster was snapped up for what was reported to be worth around £350,000 based on appearances.

Since arriving at the south coast club, Leonard has racked up 36 appearances (two goals/six assists) for the Under-18s and 45 appearances (four goals/five assists) for the Under-23s.

He has also made the jump into the first-team picture with two appearances in this season’s Carabao Cup against Welsh sides Cardiff and Swansea City.

Much interest mooted in Leonard…

The Mirror’s Anderson says that Wycombe Wanderers are wanting to bring Scotland Under-21 international Leonard to the club.

However, they will face strong competition from continental sides Utrecht and Brondby in order to secure a loan deal.

This interest comes on top of reports at the end of April that another Dutch side – NAC Breda – were also interested in a loan deal for him.

Thoughts?

Brighton value Marc Leonard, the Scottish youngster signing a one-year extension in December to take him through until the end of next season.

Wycombe Wanderers have a Wembley date against Sunderland in the League One play-off final on May 21st.

Victory at Wembley against the Black Cats would place them in a much better position to land Marc Leonard.

Should Sunderland win then you’d favour either Brondby or Utrecht over the Chairboys if Brighton decide to send Leonard out on a developmental loan.