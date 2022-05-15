Michael Jacobs is not expected to stay at Portsmouth despite Danny Cowley wanting to keep the attacker at the club, claims The Portsmouth News.

Jacobs has made 54 appearances scoring eight and assisting ten times since joining Pompey from Wigan Athletic in 2020.

Cowley was interested in exploring a pay-as-you-play deal for the 30-year-old, but Jacobs does not deem this contract type suitable.

The experienced winger is at this stage in his career where financial solidarity is the highest priority, and there is no guarantee of regular appearances at Pompey, so it does not seem a risk worth taking.

A regular contract is what Jacobs desires as he looks to move from Hampshire club.

What next for Jacobs?

With six goals and seven assists this season in 32 appearances, Jacobs is still an asset for whoever can attract the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man.

Jacobs seemingly had a move to Ipswich Town in the pipeline last summer, but it broke down late on. Doncaster Rovers were another club looking to obtain wide-man, but nothing came of the interest as he stayed at Fratton Park last season, much to his frustration which he explained in a later interview.

Originating from Rothwell in Northamptonshire, Northampton Town could well be a realistic move for Jacobs should they earn promotion from League Two this season.

The Cobblers face Mansfield Town next Wednesday after narrowly missing out on automatic promotion, and Jon Brady will surely want to add more quality to the Northampton squad.

There is little doubt that Jacobs will have plenty of suitors this summer, but one thing for definite is that he will not be returning to Pompey.