According to The Mirror’s David Anderson, soon-to-be leaving Oxford United midfielder Alex Rodriguez is being chased by a number of English Football League clubs.

Alex Rodriguez is leaving Oxford on a free transfer and is wanted by Sunderland, Wigan, Burton, Lincoln and Portsmouth. — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) May 13, 2022

As Anderson’s tweet states, Rodriguez is a wanted man with Sunderland, Wigan, Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Portsmouth all interested in landing him.

Rodriguez on the move…

Tenerife-born Rodriguez started out his football journey with Sunderland, having signed for their Under-18s in 2011.

Three years later the Spaniard was on the first of his travels, signing for New Zealand side Wellington Phoenix in 2014.

His travels have also seen him take in stays in Portugal (Boavista), Romania (Sepsi OSK) and Scotland (Motherwell).

It was from Motherwell that Oxford United signed him in July 2019.

Since arriving at the Kassam Stadium, Rodriguez has gone on to make 101 appearances for the Us, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Thoughts?

A knee injury suffered at the end of October 2021 brought an early end to Rodriguez’s League One campaign.

This injury meant he was restricted to just 17 appearances this last campaign. He netted just the single EFL Trophy goal vs Spurs’ U23 side.

An injury of the seriousness that meant he missed most of Oxford United’s League One campaign. This is something that must be taken into consideration.

Obviously, it hasn’t put off the likes of Sunderland or Wigan Athletic. This duo will go up against fellow League One sides Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Portsmouth.

This could be one to watch over the coming week. It will be interesting to see how the interested sides position themselves ahead of the summer transfer window, with Rodriguez obviously being an attractive option for these League One sides and maybe even those heading for the Championship.