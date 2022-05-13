Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final tomorrow afternoon.

Sheffield United ended their season on a massive high, picking up an emphatic 4-0 win at home to champions Fulham to secure a play-off spot.

As for Nottingham Forest, they got a 1-1 draw away to Hull City after Steve Cooper made multiple changes to the side as the automatic promotion dream was already over.

It’s a tie that will prove to be an entertaining one between two sides who arguably are of Premier League size.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions…

James Ray

“After both ties ended 1-1 earlier this season, both sides will be determined to get the upper hand here.

“Sheffield United can come into this tie in high confidence after their end to the season, but I think they’ll play out another draw against Forest. Heckingbottom’s side could nick a vital win with the Bramall Lane faithful behind them, but I don’t think there will be anything to split the two sides, setting up a winner-takes-all second-leg.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Luke Phelps

“Bramall Lane is one of the toughest places to go in the Football League. Blades fans will be well up for the visit of Nottingham Forest, who look to have taken a blow to their confidence since that Bournemouth defeat.

“Steve Cooper his history of crashing out of the play-offs so that will give Sheffield United hope, but predicting the outcome of this game is a difficult one.

“Sheffield United are in good form but with Forest being formidable at the back, and United having a number of injuries up top, I can see this one being a bore draw.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Callum Strike

“I can see this one being a very end-to-end game between two sides who have a shout of competing in the top tier next season.

“The Blades had an outstanding end to the season in front of a big crowd, and I again don’t think they will crumble under the pressure.

“Steve Cooper has a handful of injuries to deal with, but the likes of Brennan Johnson and Sam Surridge could have a massive impact on the game.

“I can see this being won late on by Sheffield United to take a precious lead into the second leg.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Nottingham Forest