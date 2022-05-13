Ipswich Town ended off their season with an emphatic 4-0 win at home to Charlton Athletic, seeing Kieran McKenna’s side finish in 11th place of the League One table.

It was a positive end to an underwhelming season for Ipswich Town, who were tipped by many to be right up there in the promotion race. However, the future looks bright under McKenna, and next season could see a massive improvement.

It looks set to be a busy summer for the Town, who will look to clear out the squad, as well as bringing in some new players to take them to the next level.

With that said, here we look at the latest Ipswich Town news…

The Blues have reportedly added Leicester City striker George Hirst to their list of potential summer transfer targets.

The 23-year-old has spent the season on loan at Portsmouth, proving many people wrong by having a blinding season. He netted 13 goals in 40 appearances, whilst being a reliable output in Danny Cowley’s side. Hirst had a spell at Rotherham United during the 2020/21 season, scoring zero goals in 31 appearances, but now he looks like a different player.

According to TWTD, Ipswich Town are alongside Preston North End and Peterborough United in the running to sign Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara.

The 25-year-old was transfer listed by the Pilgrims after failing to agree fresh terms. Camara will be a massive loss for Steven Schumachers side, but would be a great addition for Ipswich Town should they be able to agree a deal.

Kayden Jackson is yet to agree a new deal with the club as his contract nears a close. The 28-year-old has been massively out of favour this season, but the quality is definitely there.

Lastly, Town have completed the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Max Hudson, according to TWTD.