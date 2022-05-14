Having recently picked up the Championship title, Fulham’s focus will now be on gearing up for Premier League football.

Despite ending on a 4-0 hammering against high flying Sheffield United, Marco Silva’s side have enjoyed a record breaking campaign and have finished the season with 90 points and 106 goals to their name.

As attentions turn to next season and aiming to stay in the top flight, Silva will already be planning his summer business.

With this in mind, we take a look at three players that Silva needs to offload this transfer window…

Ivan Cavaleiro

The Portuguese winger joined the club on loan in the summer of 2019 and a deal was then made permanent six months later for a pricey fee of £10.6 million. Cavaleiro has shown very few glimpses of the form he showed at Wolves and has struggled to find a place in the starting XI and even the bench.

The 28-year-old has appeared 18 times this campaign and has only scored two goals, both coming in the second game of the season in a 5-1 win against Huddersfield Town. Cavaleiro recently reached 100 games for the club but having disappointed in the Premier League last time out, it is unlikely he will be given a second chance.

Josh Onomah

Arriving at the club in 2019 from Spurs, Onomah has struggled to fulfil his potential and has struggled to consistently find himself in the starting XI. Having shown glimpses under Scott Parker and scoring a memorable goal against Cardiff City in the play-offs, his time at Fulham has been a bit underwhelming.

Onomah made 20 appearances in the league this season scoring one goal and providing three assists. Last time Fulham were in the top flight he only featured 11 times and with strong squad depth in central midfield, it could be likely that the 24-year-old may struggle to feature once again.

Anthony Knockaert

The forgotten man is still contracted to Fulham and his deal with the club expires in 2023. Since his arrival for £15million from Brighton in 2019, Knockaert has struggled to set the world alight making 56 appearances in all competitions and only scoring four goals.

Having been sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest last time Fulham were in the Premier League, it is likely something similar could happen. The winger only featured four times in Fulham’s record breaking campaign and at the age of 30, Fulham might be keen to cash in on him.