Sunderland academy graduate Lynden Gooch is on Portsmouth’s transfer radar ahead of the summer transfer window, BBC reporter Andrew Moon has said.

Sunderland are in the League One play-off final after seeing off Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals.

Their victory sets up a clash with Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, and after that, the Black Cats will be looking to put their summer recruitment plans into place depending on what division they find themselves in.

One player whose fate is yet to be decided heading into the summer is versatile ace Gooch, and it has now been claimed he is attracting interest.

BBC reporter Moon has said the American, if available this summer, would be of interest to Portsmouth.

I'm told that out of contract #SAFC winger Lynden Gooch is a player that would interest #Pompey should he become available — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) May 12, 2022

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and a decision is yet to be made on his future.

The Black Cats have until May 25th to make decisions on their out of contract players. Other League One teams have only until the 21st, but they are handed longer given that their divisional status will not be confirmed by then.

A great servant

Gooch has been with Sunderland since arriving from the United States in 2012, staying at the Stadium of Light despite their plight.

Across all competitions, the winger has played 211 times for the Black Cats in total, chipping in with 23 goals and 35 assists in the process.

This season has seen him play in a range of positions. As well as in his favoured role on the wing, Gooch has often been deployed as a wing-back or full-back. In the process, he has provided six assists in 44 outings.