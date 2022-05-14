After a poor season which saw a promotion challenge fall into a relegation battl, Leyton Orient are set for another campaign in League Two.

Richie Wellens was appointed as manager in March after Kenny Jackett’s departure and he is now preparing for his first summer transfer window in charge.

After a positive end to the 2021/2022 campaign, Wellens will surely be keen to bolster his side without disrupting momentum, and to do that he may need to raise additional funds by offloading some names.

But due to the small squad that Orient currently have, there will not be many names Wellens will want to let go.

However, here we look at three players Leyton Orient could look to offload…

Hector Kyprianou

The first player of the three is academy graduate Hector Kyprianou. The young midfielder signed a new two-year contract last season and featured frequently in this campaign, only missing seven of Orient’s 46 league games.

However, with the likes of Craig Clay and Darren Pratley returning to fitness, as well as likely additions to the midfield during the summer, Kyprianou could well find game-time hard to come by next season, having already fallen behind fellow youngsters Ethan Coleman and Jordan Brown in the pecking order.

A loan would likely be Orient’s preference, but if first-team chances are going to be a premium in the long-term, a sale could be best for all parties.

Harry Smith

Arriving from Northampton Town just last summer, Smith struggled with fitness throughout the entire campaign having suffered a long-term injury last season, and he was unavailable for the entirety of pre-season as well as the opening few weeks of the league campaign.

Smith started his season on fire, scoring 11 goals by mid-December compared to just two for the rest of the campaign, whilst failing to start in any of the O’s final six games. With the likely addition of a new striker in the summer – one that suits Richie Wellens’ playing style better – Smith could find himself struggling for minutes, which could see him leave the club.

Jayden Sweeney

Another Orient academy graduate, Sweeney never quite found regular game time with the O’s, having only made five league appearances for the club this season and only one in 2022.

Having spent time away from the club in multiple non-league loans, including a short spell at National League side Wealdstone this season, Sweeney never quite made the step up required to play in the Football League and looks likely to seal a return to non-league football this summer.

With Sweeney being in the final year of his contract, another loan deal may be appealing to the O’s. However if a club came in with the right offer for the youngster then it could easily see him depart.