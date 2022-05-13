Swansea City are ‘resigned’ to losing star striker Joel Piroe this summer, says WalesOnline’s Tom Coleman.

Piroe enjoyed a fantastic debut season in English football with Swansea City. The man signed from PSV for £1million went on to score 22 goals in the Championship for Russell Martin’s side, which quickly made him a target of Leicester City’s.

The Foxes were first linked with Piroe back in December. With Piroe rediscovering his goal-scoring touch in the final weeks of the campaign, and with the summer transfer window drawing ever closer, those links have made their way back into headlines.

And now, WalesOnline reporter Coleman says that the Swans are ‘clearly resigned to losing him at some point over the coming weeks’.

Piroe recently spoke out on his future and on his links to the Premier League. The 22-year-old failed to rule out a summer switch, saying:

“It’s always nice to hear that you are being seen at the higher level, but on the other hand I am just really happy to play loads of games. That’s the most important thing right now. I just want to finish the season very well. We will see what happens after that but I am very happy here.”

The Swans are yet to recieve any official approaches for Piroe, and Martin has said that it will take a ‘huge sum’ for the Welsh club to part ways with Piroe this summer.

Also, it’s reported that the Foxes are not alone in their pursuit of Piroe.

So are Swansea City resigned to losing Piroe this summer?

Swansea City don’t have to sell Piroe this summer. He’s their player and he’s under contract for another two years.

With the Swans hoping to build on their impressive form in the second half of the season just concluded, Martin will surely be desperate to keep Piroe at the club for what could be a promising campaign.

To say Swansea are clearly resigned to losing Piroe may be a bold statement. But Piroe’s comments on his future, combined with Martin saying that it’ take a huge sum to buy the striker, perhaps suggests that the club and indeed Piroe are bracing for interest this summer.

He’s certainly blossomed into a fine player and for Leicester City, or any club that might sign him this summer, it’d be an exciting move.