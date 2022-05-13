Sheffield Wednesday could be in for a big summer after falling short in the League One play-off semi-final to Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday ended the season in 4th place, which set up a big play-off clash with Sunderland in 5th. The play-off semi-final ended 2-1 on aggregate to the Black Cats, meaning the Owls are in for another season in League One.

With a promotion push the obvious target next season, a clear out is imminent. Here is what to expect from Sheffield Wednesday’s retained list…

Who could be released?

Callum Patterson, Chey Dunkley and Joe Wildsmith are three players who could may well be released this summer.

Patterson has made 40 appearances this season, but many Owls fans haven’t been satisfied with his performances in recent months.

As for Dunkley, the centre-half has been very out of favour, making just 21 appearances this season, so the club could look to free up some wages in the defensive department.

Goalkeeper Wildsmith has made just one appearance this season, being second choice behind Bailey Peacock-Farrell all season. At 26, he may look to depart the club to find regular game time.

Who could be retained?

There’s no doubt the top player that the Owls will be looking to retain is Massimo Luongo. The midfielder has had another injury-struck season, but in his 25 appearances, he has been a star output.

Saido Berahino could be offered a new deal after impressing in recent months, however the club may decide to free up some wages.

Jack Hunt, Liam Palmer and Sam Hutchinson are the other players who see their deals expire in the summer, and the club will surely offer them all new deals after being key members of the squad over the course of the season.