Bradford City, Exeter City and Stockport County are said to be showing an interest in out of contract Barnsley forward George Miller ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bradford City boss Mark Hughes is gearing up for his first transfer window in charge of the Bantams.

He will be hoping to strengthen his squad before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign with the aim of building on their strong end to the season under his management.

Now, The Sun has revealed that one player Hughes is looking at as a potential recruit is Barnsley forward Miller.

Bradford City fans will be familiar with the 23-year-old given that he spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Valley Parade, and it seems Hughes is keen on bringing him back. League Two runners-up Exeter City and National League promotion hopefuls Stockport County are also said to be interested.

Miller’s Walsall stint

The former Bury and Middlesbrough man spent this season on loan in League Two with Walsall, managing 12 goals and one assist.

His form in front of goal was inconsistent after a strong start to the campaign, scoring only once in the final 13 games of the season. His hard-working displays at the top of the pitch won’t have gone unnoticed though.

Contract situation…

Miller’s contract back with parent club Barnsley expires this summer, meaning he could be available for one of Bradford City, Exeter City or Stockport County to snap up on a free transfer.

He hasn’t been able to make an impact back at Oakwell since arriving in January 2019, so a summer move could be best for all parties.