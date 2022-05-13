Bristol City and Hull City have both been linked with a summer move for Derby County’s Curtis Davies.

Davies, 37, sees his Derby County contract expire this summer. He’s just capped a hugely impressive individual season with the Rams in which Davies won the Player of the Year award, playing in all 46 of their league fixtures.

Derby though have suffered relegation into League One. The club remains in administration but seem to be nearing a takeover deal, with Chris Kirchner’s bid moving along at a steady pace despite having to wade though different obstacles.

And writing for Bristol World, Gregor MacGregor writes that ‘no transfer is expected’ for Davies this summer unless Derby County run into further financial difficulties – meaning Davies will only find a new employer this summer if Derby County’s takeover continues to stall and throw their future further into doubt.

Davies has also stated his intentions to stay at the club ahead of next season.