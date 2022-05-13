Trusted reporter reveals key insight into Curtis Davies’ Derby County future amid links to Bristol City and Hull
Bristol City and Hull City have both been linked with a summer move for Derby County’s Curtis Davies.
Davies, 37, sees his Derby County contract expire this summer. He’s just capped a hugely impressive individual season with the Rams in which Davies won the Player of the Year award, playing in all 46 of their league fixtures.
Derby though have suffered relegation into League One. The club remains in administration but seem to be nearing a takeover deal, with Chris Kirchner’s bid moving along at a steady pace despite having to wade though different obstacles.
And writing for Bristol World, Gregor MacGregor writes that ‘no transfer is expected’ for Davies this summer unless Derby County run into further financial difficulties – meaning Davies will only find a new employer this summer if Derby County’s takeover continues to stall and throw their future further into doubt.
Davies has also stated his intentions to stay at the club ahead of next season.
An experienced pro…
Nigel Pearson is said to be keen on adding Davies’ experience to his Bristol City ranks ahead of next season, whilst their Championship rivals Hull City have been credited with an interest in their former player.
Davies isn’t showing any signs of slowing down despite turning 37 earlier this year. He’s matured into a really complete defender, showing great leadership qualities both on and off the pitch for Derby County.
He’d be a keen addition for either Bristol City or Hull, but it understandably depends on the outcome of Kirchner’s Derby County takeover – as do a lot of things at Pride Park right now.
If Derby keep Davies going into League One though, and manage to keep several other of their key players as well, then they’ll have a great chance of securing an emotional, immediate return to the second tier.