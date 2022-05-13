Bristol City man Callum O’Dowda is out of contract this summer, and his situation is attracting ‘significant’ interest from other Championship sides.

Bristol City recruited the Irishman from Oxford United back in the summer of 2016 and he has been a mainstay in the Robins’ starting XI for much of his time at Ashton Gate.

However, the 2021/22 campaign saw his action limited by injury, with his last outing coming on February 9th.

Now, heading into the summer transfer window, Bristol World has said O’Dowda’s situation is attracting ‘significant’ Championship interest.

Bristol City will not be taking up the 12-month extension option included in the winger’s deal with the club but talks have been ongoing over a potential extension. O’Dowda is assessing his options though, with a summer move an option.

A future with the Robins?

O’Dowda has starred for Bristol City before, but he has struggled to hit his previous heights in recent campaigns.

Injuries haven’t helped his cause though. The 27-year-old was limited to only 20 Championship appearances this season.

There’s no doubt that the Oxford-born winger has created some fond memories for the Ashton Gate faithful, but a summer switch could be best for all parties as O’Dowda approaches the end of his contract.

Across all competitions, the 23-time Republic of Ireland international has played 176 times for Bristol City since joining almost five years ago. In the process, he has chipped in with 10 goals and 16 assists from the left-hand side.