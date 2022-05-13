Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg tomorrow afternoon.

Sheffield United welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall lane this weekend as both sides look to enter the play-off semi-final second leg with an advantage.

To end the season, the Blades beat champions Fulham 4-0 at home, securing a top-six spot that saw them finish in 5th place. An immediate return back to the Premier League would be the dream for the Yorkshire side, but they have a tough Forest side to face first, and then a Wembley tie should they advance/

As for Steve Cooper’s side, they rounded off their season with a 1-1 draw away at Hull City, seeing them finish in 4th place of the Championship table.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Sheffield United team news…

Sheffield United team news…

Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Jack O’Connell remain sidelined with their long-term injury problems.

Billy Sharp is facing a race against time to be fit for the tie, with him tearing his calf during training towards the end of the season.

Both sides look to have significant absences due to injury, hopefully setting up an entertaining encounter.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Basham

Egan

Robinson

Osborn

Norwood

Fleck

Berge

Stevens

Ndiaye

Gibbs-White

An unchanged really wouldn’t surprise many, with the exact starting XI above dominating Fulham on the final game of the season to secure a play-off spot.

The game at Bramall Lane gets underway at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon.