Sheffield United welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane tomorrow in what is a massive game for both sides.

Last time out, the Blades got a staggering 4-0 win over champions Fulham to confirm a place in the play-offs, finishing 5th in the league. Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to get his side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a disappointing campaign last time out in the first division.

As for Forest, they ended their season with a 1-1 draw over Hull City, which didn’t hold any importance after their automatic promotion chances were put behind them with a loss to Bournemouth in the game before. A 4th place finish from no wins in their first seven games shows how good of a job Steve Cooper has done.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Nottingham Forest team news…

Nottingham Forest team news…

NottinghamshireLive have provided an injury update on the Reds squad.

Lewis Grabban (hamstring) and Max Lowe (groin) remain sidelined, however Lowe wouldn’t be eligible to play against his parent club anyway.

After there were hopes that he’d be fit, Keinan Davis will sit this one out through a hamstring injury, whilst the club are in close contact Steve Cook due to a head injury, as well as having personal problems.

Scott McKenna and Djed Spence look set to return, whilst Jack Colback and Ryan Yates face a race against time to be fit.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Cook

McKenna

Spence

Cafu

Garner

Colback

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Surridge

A lot of changes are expected due to Cooper rotating his side for the Hull City clash.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm tomorrow.