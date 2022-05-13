Napoli are set to make Fulham man Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa a permanent player in a €15million move, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Anguissa, 26, left Fulham to join Serie A giants Napoli on loan last summer. He immediately impressed, with reports quickly backing Napoli to make his stay permanent.

The Italian club were reported to have a buyout clause in his contract and they looked keen to activate that clause before his loan spell ended.

But Anguissa would pick up a few minor knocks which kept him out of the side for a handful of games, and seemingly put Napoli’s pursuit of a permanent deal on hold.

But those reports have picked up again in recent weeks and now, Italian outlet Il Mattino (via Sport Witness) say that Napoli are ‘definitely’ going to trigger Anguissa’s buyout clause, which will cost the Italian side a reported €15million.

Anguissa is set to sign a deal until 2025.

Money well spent?

Fulham signed Anguissa in a deal worth over £22million back in the summer of 2018. He played 22 times in the Premier League during his first season, but couldn’t prevent Fulham from being relegated.

He returned upon their promotion back to the Premier League in 2020 and feature more heavily, playing 36 times in the top flight and impressing fans.

There’s no doubt that Anguissa is a player with talent. He showed that on numerous occasions at Fulham. Looking back though, it may not be seen as money well spent for the club as they couldn’t stay in the Premier League.

Fulham have done well to recoup back the bulk of that £22million paid for Anguissa, and the transfers of that summer will have definitely taught the Fulham board and Tony Khan some harsh lessons ahead of this summer.