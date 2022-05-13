Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer window.

George Hirst, Jack Taylor and Richard Wood are the players that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Ipswich Town are reportedly eyeing a deal for Leicester City striker Hirst this summer. The former Sheffield Wednesday prodigy has spent the season on loan at Portsmouth, scoring 13 goals and assisting three in 40 League One appearances. The 23-year-old has another 12-months on his contract at the Premier League club, but has recently expressed his desire to return to Pompey next season. After his Rotherham United loan last year didn’t go to plan, scoring zero goals all season, there were doubts over Hirst’s ability, but he’s put that behind him and cemented himself as a solid third tier striker.

Again on the Ipswich Town front, they are targeting an eye-catching deal for Peterborough United ace Taylor. The Town are set for a big summer as they look to assemble a promotion push, and listing the 23-year-old as a potential target is one ambitious swoop. Taylor has been a star output for the Posh since signing during the 2019/20 season, racking up 85 appearances, scoring 10 and assisting six from central midfield. The Irishman’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, so there’s no doubt a sizeable fee will be asked for to get a deal over the line.

Lastly, Rotherham United have extended the contract of club captain Wood by an extra year. The 36-year-old is entering his ninth season as a Miller, being a reliable output throughout the years. Keeping the centre-back on is a boost for Paul Warne and his men, with Wood being an incredible leader and inspiration for other players around the squad.