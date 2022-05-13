Swansea City target Joe Allen is said to be on the radar of as many as 12 clubs as his contract with Stoke City winds down.

Stoke City recruited Allen from Liverpool back in 2016 and since then, he has been a mainstay for the Potters.

The Welshman stayed after their relegation and went on to become club captain in the summer of 2021. However, question marks surrounding his long-term future in Staffordshire, with his contract expiring this summer.

Now, it has been said that Allen’s situation is attracting plenty of interest.

It was claimed earlier this month that former club Swansea City had held talks with the 32-year-old, but now, Wales Online states as many as 12 clubs are showing an interest in the midfielder this summer.

There is said to be interest from Spain in Allen’s services, though a stay with Stoke City ‘hasn’t yet been ruled out’.

A romantic reunion on the cards?

Allen first made his way into the senior game with Swansea City. He played 150 times for the club before leaving for Liverpool, helping them make their memorable rise up to the Premier League.

Russell Martin has already admitted that he “would love” to sign the Stoke City man too, so the willingness is certainly there for a deal to be done.

However, with a Stoke City stay not completely off the cards and amid heavy interest in his services, it remains to be seen how Carmarthen-born Allen’s situation pans out this summer.