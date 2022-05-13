Fulham are looking at a summer move for Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko, reports The Daily Star (via TEAMtalk).

Watford will be playing in the Championship next season, with Fulham swapping places after winning the Championship title under former Hornets boss Marco Silva.

And Silva could raid his former club for Sissoko, who joined Watford from Spurs last summer.

The Frenchman has so far featured 34 times in the Premier League for Watford, scoring once and assisting twice.

He was unable to prevent his side from dropping back down into the Championship, but Fulham could hand him a Premier League lifeline this summer.

Top flight experience…

Sissoko has been playing in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United in 2012.

He racked up over 100 appearances for the Magpies and earned himself a move to Spurs in 2016, going on to play 202 times in all competitions for the club.

He had his critics at Tottenham, but on the whole he proved to be a good player for the club, and he’s been an important player for Watford this season despite their struggles in the Premier League.

Fulham will know that they need to recruit better this summer than they have done in previous pre-seasons. Silva will need to add Premier League quality to his ranks to ensure they beat the drop next time round and Sissoko would give them just that.

He has another year left on his contract at Vicarage Road. How much Watford might demand for him remains to be seen, and whether or not his wages would be an obstacle for Fulham remains likewise.

But it’s an exciting link for Fulham fans, who’ve been treated to a number of exciting transfer rumours in recent weeks.