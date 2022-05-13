As per NottinghamshireLive, on-loan Nottingham Forest striker Keinan Davis will miss the big play-off semi-final clash at Sheffield United tomorrow afternoon.

Sheffield United welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane tomorrow in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg.

The Steve Cooper’s side finished a place above the Blades in 4th, with five points separating the two teams, so Forest may fancy themselves here.

The road to Wembley begins tomorrow afternoon, with a place in the promise land of the Premier League up for grabs.

The other two teams in the play-offs consist of Huddersfield Town and Luton Town, who face off tonight in their first leg.

Ahead of the clash, Cooper provided injury updates on his squad, confirming that Aston Villa loanee Davis will sit out the tie through injury.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played since last month, but there was some hope that the striker could play a part in the play-offs.

Other options

In his absence, Sam Surridge has led the line for Nottingham Forest alongside Brennan Johnson, with Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley being regular features off the bench.

Surridge has been on great form recently, scoring five goals in his last six league outings, meaning Sheffield United will need to be extra cautious when trying to keep him quiet.

Johnson has been an ace all season round, and he grabbed a goal on the final game of the season against Hull City, with that game ending 1-1.

The play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane gets underway at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon.