Ipswich Town are keeping tabs on Peterborough United’s standout midfielder Jack Taylor, the East Anglian Daily Times has claimed.

Ipswich Town will be looking to mount a serious push for promotion next season after missing out on the play-offs this time around.

The future looks bright under Kieran McKenna’s management and with solid financial backing behind them, they could prove to be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Now, the Tractor Boys have been linked with an eye-catching swoop for Peterborough United star Taylor.

As per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are showing an interest in the 24-year-old midfielder.

Despite Peterborough United’s relegation from the Championship, former Barnet ace Taylor stood out. The well-rounded Irishman managed two goals and one assist in 34 league outings, settling into life in the second-tier well in his first campaign in the division.

An ambitious target…

Peterborough United will have their eyes on an immediate return to Championship action next season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them contesting with Ipswich Town at the top end of the League One table.

With that in mind, Taylor is certainly an ambitious target for the Tractor Boys, and Posh will surely be reluctant to let him leave for Portman Road.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international still has two years remaining on his contract with Peterborough United.

Taylor cost the club £500,000 back in January 2020 and that fee could end up rising as high as £1m. Given the strides he has taken in his development and the fact that the two sides could be close rivals this season, Posh may well slap a hefty price tag on Taylor’s head.