Blackburn Rovers could face a busy summer transfer window after it was confirmed manager Tony Mowbray would be leaving at the end of his contract.

Blackburn Rovers ended the season in 8th place after seeing their play-off bid collapse over the final months of the campaign.

With a new manager will surely come a change in playing personnel, and it will soon be time for the club to confirm their retained list. Here, we take a look at what to expect…

Who could be released?

It has already been confirmed that midfielders Joe Rothwell and Bradley Johnson will be leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer.

While Johnson has fallen down the pecking order at Ewood Park, Rothwell has starred. The former Manchester United man will be on the move ahead of next season with West Brom, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth said to be keen.

Another who looks as though they could head for the exit door is Jacob Davenport. The former Manchester City youngster has struggled to make an impact with Blackburn Rovers, so it seems best for all that he moves on for pastures new.

Who could be retained?

Club captain Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe are also out of contract this summer, but there remains hope that they could sign new deals.

The Lancashire Telegraph has said that finances are not an issue in the bid to tie Lenihan down to a new deal, offering encouragement, although the uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation could be a hurdle.

As for Nyambe, talks have resumed over a new deal after it seemed he was destined to depart, so hope remains there too.