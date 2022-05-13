Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-upon The72 as we approach the summer window.

Thomas Strakosha, Nat Phillips, Bersant Celina and Panutche Camara are the players that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

According to the Lazio Press (via Hammy End) Fulham are set to wrap up the signing of Lazio goalkeeper Strakosha, in what is some very eye-opening news. The Albanian international has made over 160 Serie A appearances in his career, and sees his contract expire in the summer. The 27-year-old has been regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Italy over the years, and he could may well be playing Premier League football with Fulham next season.

Liverpool and Bournemouth are reportedly in talks over a £8million permanent deal regarding centre-back Phillips, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at the Cherries, winning promotion to the Premier League. The 25-year-old made 17 appearances in his short spell at Scott Parker’s side, and has bags of top tier and European experience already with Liverpool.

It has been claimed that Preston North End are eyeing a move for Ipswich Town loan star Celina in the summer window. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has netted six goals whilst also setting up six. Celina is contracted to French side Dijon and has over 30 appearances for the Kosovan national team.

Again on the Preston front, they could reportedly join the race alongside Peterborough United for the signature of Plymouth Argyle star Camara. The midfielder was made available for transfer this week after failing to agree a contract extension with the Pilgrims.