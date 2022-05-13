Ipswich Town are said to have listed Leicester City striker George Hirst as a potential transfer target ahead of the summer window.

Hirst, 23, endured a slow start to life on loan with Portsmouth over the first half of the season. However, he burst into life over the second half of the campaign, netting a total of 15 goals in 46 outings for the League One club.

Understandably, Pompey boss Danny Cowley has since said he’d love to have Hirst back. But now, it seems they could have competition with Ipswich Town.

As per a report from TWTD, Ipswich Town are considering Hirst as a potential summer transfer target.

Kieran McKenna is keen to add some more threat to his attacking ranks before the 2022/23 campaign, and Hirst is among those being looked at.

One hurdle to overcome…

Amid Hirst’s strong performances for Portsmouth, there could be a hurdle for any interested parties to overcome if they want to sign the striker.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has said he is keen to take a closer look at the former Sheffield Wednesday striker during pre-season.

Hirst has only two senior appearances for the Foxes to his name and he hasn’t ever looked close to breaking into the first-team at the King Power Stadium. However, this summer will see him given the chance to impress Rodgers and co after a prolific stay at Fratton Park.

It remains to be seen how Hirst’s situation with Leicester City pans out, but both Ipswich Town and Portsmouth could be intriguing options if he ends up moving on this summer.