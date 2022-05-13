Fulham will return to the Premier League for the 2022/23 campaign, as winners of the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side enjoyed an impressive showing in the 2021/22 Championship campaign. They’re returning to the Premier League as worthy winners of the second tier, with the Portuguese boss set to oversee another busy summer at Craven Cottage.

The club have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, with a number of their own players linked with moves away too.

With the announcement of their retained list imminent, what can fan expect to see?

Clearing out the deadwood…

Silva sees a handful of his first-team players out of contract this summer, though of those players, only Fabio Carvalho and Jean Michael Seri have played important roles under his watch.

Carvalho is obviously closing in on his much-reported move to Liverpool whilst Seri’s future remains a talking point.

Fans will respect the midfielder for playing in the Championship this season. Fulham have the option to extend his stay by a further year but it remains to be seen whether or not Fulham will trigger that option – he featured 33 times in the Championship under Silva, scoring once and assisting six.

Elsewhere, the likes of Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector look certain to leave this summer, especially after the news of Tim Ream’s contract extension was announced.

Goalkeeper Fabri is also out of contract and set to leave, and so too is Tyrese Francois – neither look set to seal new contracts.

Fulham’s retained list may speak for itself this summer. With the club hoping to establish themselves in the Premier League they’re going to need as much space in the wage budget as possible, so clearing out the deadwood will be paramount.

For those being released, expect them to be snapped up relatively quickly. Mawson and Hector in particular are experienced and proven players, who’ll surely be desperate to play some football after difficult seasons with the London club.