Rotherham United captain Richard Wood, 36, has signed a fresh one-year deal with the club, it was confirmed yesterday.

Rotherham United are gearing up for a season in the Championship following their 2nd place finish in League One, and it looks as though they are getting their business done early.

The Millers have acted quickly to tie long-serving centre-back Wood down to a new contract, which will take him into his ninth season at the club.

The 36-year-old has made over 220 appearances for the Yorkshire side, and has played massive parts in some seasons throughout his career, including seven goals in the 2017/18 League One play-off winning campaign.

The centre-back hasn’t really shown his quality in the Championship, but is a fantastic leader to have around the squad.

Wood managed 39 appearances this season, yet again being a key member of a squad who saw success come their way – Papa John’s Trophy winners and automatic promotion.

Also this week, Rotherham United have let wing-back Mickel Miller leave the club upon the expiry of his contract. However, their retained list is yet to be confirmed.

Can the Millers stay up?

Paul Warne’s side’s Championship fate will depend on the quality and quantity of players brought in during the summer window.

The Millers boss has predicted the club to make ‘seven, eight, nine’ signings as they gear up for a difficult campaign.

Chairman Tony Stewart has said that he will give Warne a bigger budget than usual, so the summer has everything pointing towards an exciting one.